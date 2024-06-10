Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches hosting free overnight camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is hosting a free overnight camp for kids ages 10 to 15.

Camper selection will be made by the Camping Services Team in consultation with the local sheriff.

The Camp Director is responsible for the final approval.

Campers should only attend the camp session for their county.

You do need to have or make a family account to enroll.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

