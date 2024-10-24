Florida State Parks to Focus on Enhancing Inclusive Playgrounds in Northeast Florida

Jacksonville philanthropist Delores Barr Weaver has committed $500,000 through her Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds to improve accessibility in Florida’s state parks, with an initial focus on accessible playgrounds at parks in Northeast Florida. This historic contribution will be distributed over the next five years in $100,000 installments, significantly enhancing features that make Florida’s award-winning parks more inclusive.

In honor of her generosity, the Florida State Parks Foundation has designated Weaver as their first-ever “Accessibility Champion,” recognizing her years of dedicated support. Kathleen Brennan, Foundation Board President, praised Weaver, saying, “We are simply amazed by and grateful for her gift, and we look forward to putting it to use so that everyone may enjoy the natural wonders found in our state parks.”

Weaver’s latest donation brings her total contributions to nearly $750,000 since 2021. Previous gifts have funded projects like the accessible glass-bottom boat at Silver Springs State Park and the 1738 fort reconstruction at Fort Mose Historic State Park in St. Augustine.

As Florida State Parks continue to make strides toward accessibility, this donation will further the mission to create inclusive spaces for all to enjoy nature’s beauty. Learn more about the Florida State Parks Foundation

Florida State Parks Foundation

