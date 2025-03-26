Florida woman killed by celebratory gunfire during New Year’s celebration

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police in Kissimmee are investigating after a woman died after being struck by a bullet during New Year’s celebrations, Action News Jax’s Orlando station WFTV9 is reporting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officers said they responded to a home on Gull Court around 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, just minutes into the new year.

Police said the victim, 56-year-old Carmen Ochoa, appeared to have been struck by a bullet from “celebratory gunfire.”

Ochoa was taken to a hospital, where she died, according to a report.

The Kissimmee Police Department said the incident is under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Firework mortars, gas cannisters stuffed inside Tesla that exploded outside Trump’s Las Vegas hotel

Read: Texas-based group deploying ‘uniformed patrols’ to Jacksonville to address gang violence at schools

Read: Security ramps up ahead of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.