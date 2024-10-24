Florida’s First Lady leads strong opposition against Amendment 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis joined forces with law enforcement officials, including the Jacksonville and Clay County Sheriffs, to firmly oppose Amendment 3, the ballot question that could legalize Marijuana in Florida.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Recreational marijuana opponents

DeSantis raised concerns over the marketing of marijuana products, especially those designed to appeal to children, such as gummy bears and brownies.

She stressed that these products could easily end up in the hands of minors, creating serious health risks.

“Kids will be rushed to the emergency room because weed gummies look like candy,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

Several law enforcement officials voiced their concerns about the potential impacts of Amendment 3.

“All they care about is greed,” Brevard County Sheriff’s Wayne Ivey said.

The group aims to inform the public about the potential dangers associated with legalizing recreational marijuana.

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters expressed his concerns about the environment for families.

“I don’t want my grandkids walking through streets filled with the smell of marijuana,” Sheriff TK Waters said.

First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted what she thinks this amendment is all about.

“This is not about freedom. This is about corporate greed,” First Lady Casey DeSantis said.

Not every in politics or local law enforcement is against Amendment 3, Action News Jax recently spoke with Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith, who has endorsed the amendment.

“I’ve probably incarcerated more people for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana than anyone else. We need to shift our focus and use tax revenue for education,” Sheriff Smith said.

He argued that a regulated market could help combat issues related to laced products.

“I just think we need to refocus our efforts. Regulate it. Take the sin tax. Put it toward the effort of education,” Sheriff Smith.

As the clock ticks down to the November election, Floridians will face a critical decision about the future of marijuana legalization in the state.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.