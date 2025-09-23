Florida’s minimum wage will increase next week

Florida’s minimum wage is set to increase by $1 to $14 per hour on September 30.

For tipped employees, the state minimum wage will increase to $10.98 per hour on that date.

Florida voters agreed to gradually raise that state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 when they approved Amendment 2 back in 2020.

Click here to see Florida’s minimum wage history.

The minimum wage has increased by $1 each year since 2021.

It will reach $15 by 2026. The Florida Department of Commerce said that in 2027, “the minimum wage will be adjusted annually for inflation.”

