Food trucks could be banned from gas stations under new Jacksonville proposal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Food trucks parked at gas stations have become a common sight for hungry customers, but those restaurant owners could soon be forced to take their businesses elsewhere.

Under legislation introduced by Jacksonville City Councilmember Joe Carlucci, the mobile restaurants would no longer be allowed to operate on gas station property.

“We want to address this now before there is a news story that one blew up at a gas station. And then the question would be, why did we allow this to be set up at a gas station to begin with?” said Carlucci on the phone Wednesday.

He told Action News Jax the main concern is having any major, combustible fire hazard near such large amounts of fuel.

“It’s more reactive, but also proactive. It’s reactive to multiple concerns that I’ve gotten calls about this, and then proactive as in, it’s never happened in Jacksonville yet,” said Carlucci.

Outside Jacksonville City Hall, food truck owner Ryan Cowette stood opposed to the idea.

“I would probably be against it because I feel bad for those who have a food truck in that location,” said Cowette.

He feels for older food truck owners who have already established themselves in those areas.

“Me setting up and breaking down and moving twice a day, is a real hustle. I like it. But those food trucks that have that gas station presence and clientele, it’s definitely going to hurt them to have to move,” said Cowette.

Carlucci said he hasn’t heard of food trucks sparking problems at gas stations, and he hopes his legislation keeps it that way.

He added that food trucks can only be restricted through zoning.

The ordinance will go to the full council for a final vote on April 8th.

