Forever 21 at the Avenues Mall to be replaced with indoor adventure park

With the closure of Forever 21 locations around the country, the Avenues Mall on Jacksonville’s Southside is losing another department store staple.

However, plans have already been made for the two-story space.

Elev8 Fun Indoor Adventure Park, a family entertainment and party venue company, has announced that it will be purchasing the Forever 21 location in August for conversion.

The company tells Action News Jax this will be its 5th department store purchase in Florida and its third Simon Mall Property.

According to Elev8 Fun’s website, it currently has locations open in Tampa and Orlando. Two others are coming soon to Jensen Beach and Miami.

The venues bring more than 150 arcade games, bowling allies, go-kart tracks, laser tag, mini-golf and more all under one roof.

There is no charge to enter. Elev8 Fun has a pay-as-you-play policy.

More information is expected to become available as the sale is finalized and construction begins.

