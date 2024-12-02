Former Action News Jax anchor Mark Spain diagnosed with cancer

A former Action News Jax anchor is facing a cancer diagnosis, his wife shared on his professional Facebook page.

Mark Spain, who was an evening anchor at Action News Jax from 2007 to 2014, received the news the day before Thanksgiving, his wife Lynita Spain wrote in the post.

Spain had a long history on the air in Jacksonville, as he anchored at First Coast News from 2000 to 2007.

During his time at Action News Jax, he was known for the Kid Care Report, which examined violations that local day cares received during their Florida Department of Children and Families inspections.

After leaving Jacksonville, Mark Spain and his family moved to Lynchburg, Va., and has been an anchor at WSET ABC 13 since 2015.

Lynita Spain said in the Facebook post that the family was still waiting on more test results to find out what type of cancer Mark has.

Read Lynita Spain’s full message below:

“Good morning sunshines! This Mark’s wife Lynita. It has been an interesting last few days to say the least. I am so appreciative and grateful for the well wishes and prayers for Mark. We love our community and are so happy to be here in Lynchburg with so many great people. Because you welcome him into your homes each night and are such wonderful supporters of his, I only feel it’s right to share what we know thus far from his recent hospital stay. On Wednesday November 27th, he was diagnosed with Cancer. No that wasn’t a typo and no you didn’t misread it, I said the C word. It was definitely not the news we were expecting to hear. We are waiting for results to find out what type of cancer it is. What I ask of you at this time is to please pray for our family, for strength, courage and healing as well as sending positive vibes our way. The power of prayer is amazing and I know we can count on you! Thank you Lynchburg. Best regards, Lynita Spain”

