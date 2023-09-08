Former Jacksonville officer accused of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation on a child

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer is accused of child sexual battery in St. Johns County.

Christopher Tyree, 56, is facing charges of sexual battery by a person 18 years of age on victim under 12, and lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 years of age or younger, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Last year, a victim reported being raped by Tyree when she was between 6 and 8 years old.

Also last year, the arrest report said detectives learned Tyree was a suspect in another case where two girls reported inappropriate touching.

Tyree was arrested on Friday, August 25. He is currently being held in the St. Johns County Jail, records show.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is digging into the details of the investigation into Tyree and will have the latest updates on FOX30 Action News Jax at 10.

