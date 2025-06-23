Fort Matanzas Beach ramp repairs aim for better storm protection and public access

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The National Park Service is fixing up the beach ramp and walkway at Fort Matanzas, just south of St. Augustine.

The goal is to make the ramp stronger so it can better handle storms, and to replace the boardwalk people use to get to the beach.

They’re asking the public to share thoughts or concerns about the project between June 23 and July 22, 2025.

You can send in comments online or by mailing them to the park superintendent.

These upgrades will help protect the area from future storm damage, and community feedback will help shape the final plan.

