Four arrested in armed burglary of St. Johns County vape shop, SJSO deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Four were arrested and now face multiple charges, including armed burglary, after allegedly breaking into a vape shop and stealing merchandise last month, says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SJSO, deputies responded to Golden Innovape on Dubin Pavilion Drive regarding a burglary on April 29.

Surveillance video captured a group of masked individuals entering the shop after throwing a piece of concrete through the business’s front window.

Three people, including two 17-year-olds and 18-year-old Jordan Raysor, were identified for taking merchandise and money from the register while an unknown person waited outside holding a gun.

SJSO says a female juvenile acted as the getaway driver, and all individuals fled the area after leaving the business. Deputies found the suspect’s car and took them into custody.

All four, including Raysor, were arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief, Armed Burglary, and Grand Theft.

SJSO says the group is believed to be responsible for several burglaries in St. Johns and Duval Counties this year.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-824-8304 or email crimetips@sjso.org.

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