Four Corners renewal in Melrose

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Four Corners agreement was recently reaffirmed on Monday, October 21 in Melrose.

Melrose, known for its Artisan vibes, small-town lifestyle and natural beauty is also split by four counties.

In 2008, the sheriffs of Putnam, Alachua, Bradford, and Clay met and signed a mutual aid agreement that would allow law enforcement to cross lines to arrest suspects committing felonies or aid in any scenario.

Four Corners Renewal

On Monday, former Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell, one of the original signers, watched as current Sheriffs H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, Emery Gainey (Alachua), Gordon Smith (Bradford) and Michelle Cook (Clay) reaffirmed this commitment to the residents of Melrose by signing the four corners agreement at the historic Mossman Hall.

