Four young people shot, one dead in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are in the hospital, and one person is dead following a shooting in Magnolia Gardens.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Vista Landing Apartments on Cleveland Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, all of the victims are between the ages of 16 and 21. The person who was killed was just 18 years old.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video in the hopes of finding clues.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.