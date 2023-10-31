Fundraiser set to kickstart Tristyn Bailey Foundation this weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tristyn Bailey Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser to kickstart the foundation this weekend.

A gala on Sunday night at the St. Johns Golf and Country Club will begin at 5:30 p.m. Action Sports Jax Dan Hicken will emcee the event. Smooth music from Jacksonville University’s music department and some great food will also round out the evening.

On Monday at 2:30 p.m., the foundation will also be holding a Family Fun Day. Children will be able to enjoy bounce houses while a cornhole tournament, live music from the Better Days band, and amazing food from executive chef Alexander B. Sapp will all be part of the event.

Tickets and sign-up information can be found at www.TBStrong.org.

“These two days of events are intended to kickstart the foundation and raise money to pursue the four pillars upon which the foundation is built,” a statement said about the events.

