Ga. Credit union surprises St. Marys Elementary School teachers with $3K worth of classroom supplies

ST. MARYS, Ga. — Georgia’s Own Credit Union surprise 40 teachers at St. Marys Elementary School with $3,000 worth of pencils, glue, scissors, snacks and other classroom supplies.

They set up a “pop-up shop” in the school’s media center, allowing unsuspecting teachers to pick up needed supplies as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

A news release from the credit union cited a recent study by the National Educators Association that said public school teachers are expected to spend an average of $900 out of their own pockets on classroom supplies this year.

Georgia’s Own is also surprising teachers in Atlanta, Augusta and Albany this week, delivering $15,000 worth of classroom supplies for over 100 teachers statewide.

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