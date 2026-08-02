Fore Score Golf Tavern’s San Marco location to close after this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fore Score will close its San Marco location after this weekend, the golf tavern’s owners announced in a Facebook post Saturday.

The owners said they will not renew the lease at the San Marco site, allowing the company to focus on its Gate Parkway location. This weekend, August 1st and 2nd, will be the San Marco tavern’s last serving customers.

In the post, the owners called the decision difficult, saying the San Marco location had become a gathering spot for birthdays, after-work meetups, golf competitions, Jacksonville Jaguars watch parties and other community events over the past several years. Guests also came for meals, drinks, golf simulators and trivia nights.

The owners thanked customers for their support and loyalty, and invited the community to visit one final time this weekend before the location closes.

Fore Score’s Gate Parkway location will remain open. The owners said they plan to focus their attention there, hinting at exciting future plans for the business.

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