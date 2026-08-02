Green Cove Springs’ City Pool to shift to weekend-only hours

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs’ City Pool is entering its final stretch of daily summer hours, with the schedule set to shift to weekends only starting Aug. 10.

The pool is open seven days a week through Sunday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning Aug. 10 and continuing through Sept. 27, it will be open Fridays through Sundays only, during the same hours.

Sept. 27 will mark the final day of the pool season.

The city’s splash pad remains open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to use.

More information is available on the city’s website or by contacting Planet Swim at 904-297-7070.

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