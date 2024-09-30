Glynn County family cleaning up after tornado drops over a dozen trees in yard

Glynn County, Ga. — Family members in Glynn County are facing several challenges after winds from Helene toppled more than a dozen large trees on their property. The county’s public works department has a plan to help remove those trees, but the family told Action News Jax that it won’t be enough.

“It sounded like a battlefield when the tornado came through,” said homeowner Phyllis Jackson.

“Literally sounded like light bombs going off,” Talisha Rodgers, Jackson’s daughter said.

Jackson and Rodgers were in the house Thursday night when they heard what the storm was doing outside.

“Boom, Boom, Boom which were trees falling on the house,” Jackson said.

Over 15 large trees fell in their yard. The largest downed tree is resting on top of Jackson’s house.

Rodgers said it landed on top of her room which is at the end of the house.

“And we decided that end of the house was no longer safe for us, so we had to hunker down in the hallway for the remainder of the night.”

Homeowners like Jackson have had to hire a tree service company to cut and remove the fallen trees. This is because Glynn County Public Works crews are limited to only removing trees from roads and powerlines.

Wood To Go Tree Service’s owner said the company worked on over 30 homes in the county, including Jackson’s. Some jobs are expected to take weeks to finish.

“It depends on the severity. Like this job will take us part of the day,” Wood To Go Tree Service Owner Joe Proctor said.

The Wood To Go Tree Service said this family could be looking at over a thousand dollars’ worth of damage.

