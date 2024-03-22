‘9 agonizing years:’ Putnam County man found guilty on 10 counts of sexual crimes on a child

PALATKA, Fla. — After four days, a Putnam County jury found Donald Willett, Jr. guilty of 10 counts of sexual crimes.

The jury deliberated for an hour and a half on Thursday before convicting the defendant.

Willett Jr. was said to have subjected his young stepdaughter to 9 “agonizing” years of repeated emotional torment and physical sexual abuse.

The Office of the State Attorney credited the bravery of the young victim to come forward. It said quote: “It was nothing less than courageous”

Tragically, the young victim took her own life because of the pain suffered from years of abuse.

“Our Victim suffered unspeakable acts for almost a decade before making the profoundly courageous decision to report the defendant to the authorities,” Satate Attorney R.J. Larizza said. “It turned out to be more than she could bear -- she took her own life to end the suffering she carried from the countless episodes of abuse.”

Willett Jr. now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. No date has been set yet.

