LIVE UPDATES: Judge to reconsider if Shanna Gardner, accused in Jared Bridegan murder, can post bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday afternoon, the woman charged in the murder-for-hire of her ex-husband is making a special request in court.

Shanna Gardner is asking to be allowed to post bond.

Gardner’s high-profile attorney, Jose Baez, filed the bond motion months ago.

2:19 p.m.: Kirsten Bridegan + family friends fill the pews (4 ½) on their side of the courtroom.

On the other side, there’s a row of family/friends for Gardner (7 people), including Gardner’s parents.

State Attorney’s Office begins with first witness:

Witness #1: Detective Chris Johns, Jax Beach PD

Dispatched to Bridegan homicide scene

Said at least two rounds struck the car, just in front of (Bridegan’s then-2-year-old daughter) Bexley’s car seat.

Asking if Bexley said anything after the shooting “Mentioned boom boom. Had to take her shoes off to cover her ears. Made mention that her daddy was sick and had to go to the doctor.”

“Mr. (Henry) Tenon was a tenant at one of their rental properties and he had been approached by Mr. Fernandez a number of times and asked if he would participate in a homicide. He said he initially denied the request.”

Then they offered him $150,000, he agreed.

The original plan was to kidnap Bridegan and take him to another location and murder him.

They were initially planning this in late 2021 and then after returning from a Hawaii trip in February he told him it had to happen this week and that “if he [Tenon] didn’t get it done his [Fernandez] marriage was going to end.”

“He [Tenon] was promised $150,000 in the form of investment in a palate business.” Reason: to not raise suspicion

“In the beginning, we really didn’t have any suspects.” Investigators looked at everyone in the family and then began to eliminate from there.

SAO: Did Bridegan have debts he owed? Issues with people? Affairs?

“He was a very boring person who lived a very plain and religious life.”

Q: “Did you start looking at Mario and Shanna as suspects?” A: “Almost immediately.”

Detective said when interviewing friends they said, “Gardner stated that she hated Jared and couldn’t stand sharing custody with him and she wanted dead.”

They were in court at least annually [for divorce]. It got to a point where Shanna and Jared didn’t communicate without an attorney.

Ms. Gardner was attempting to start a social or DCF (Florida Department of Children and Families) investigation to get sole custody over the children.

Q: “What did they fight about?” A: “Everything from schedules to who could be around when the children were there. Then more severe things like medications and medical devices.”

Q: What about religion? A: “One of the twins said she wanted to be baptized into the Latter-day saints and this was very troubling to her [Shanna].”

Detective interviewed Shanna twice

First interview, she was not a suspect. March 1, 2022.

“She was very forthcoming. It was a very typical interview. She was very talkative and provided a lot of context without a lot of questions being asked.”

The general tone of it was ‘I don’t know a lot about Jared now but I can tell you what he was like during our marriage.’

Said he [Jared] was manipulative and caused a lot of trauma

Fernandez asked if him and Gardner could come by [to Jax Beach PD] because they were experiencing a lot of people bothering them and saying a lot of people in their neighborhood were going around saying they killed murder

Shanna’s demeanor was much for upset because she thought she was being attacked in the media really on social media. She was afraid to leave her home because people were recognizing her and essentially blaming her.

They asked her [Shanna] if she had any theories about what happened to Jared.

“She said that maybe it was a drug deal gone wrong or a gang initiation and then she stated that we should look into Kirsten Bridegan (Jared’s widow).”

“She stated that Sanctuary Blvd is where you go to buy drugs in Jax Beach.” Detective said he had never heard of that in his 5 years in Jax Beach.

SAO: Detective Johns who is Kim Jensen in relation to Ms. Gardner? Officer: Their friendship began before Gardner divorce. They were best friends. They obtained Kim Jensen’s phone records.

Text messages from 2015 between KJ and SG were shown.

More texts: “Matt was ready to come over here and talk to him and it wouldn’t get physical yet.”

“Funeral potatoes casserole” was a phrase the two used in reference to Jared’s death

1:51 p.m.: A detective with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department takes the stand.

1:44 p.m.: Court begins after some housekeeping delays. Gardner’s parents are in the courtroom, which is packed.

The case background

Gardner is accused of conspiring to kill her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, with her estranged husband Mario Fernandez Saldana and Henry Tenon, a man who was a tenant of Saldana.

Bridegan was killed in Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 16, 2022. He was shot and killed when he got out of his car to move a tire out of the road while his daughter was in the car. Prosecutors say that tire was put there on purpose to get Bridegan out of his car.

Gardner was arrested in Washington state in August last year. She was denied bond upon extradition to Jacksonville in October.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the State Attorney’s Office could stay on the case after defense attorneys for Gardner and Saldana argued that the state had access to privileged information on Gardner’s iCloud account. The judge decided text messages between Gardner and her attorneys are not privileged information. However, she did suppress them, which means they can’t be used in court.

