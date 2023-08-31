Hurricane Idalia: EF-0 tornado confirmed in southern Glynn County

An EF-0 tornado passed through southern Glynn County on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia was passing through Southeast Georgia.

A National Weather Service survey team found evidence of the tornado during a survey on Thursday.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. Tornadoes that are rated EF-0 have 3 Second Gusts that have winds of 65-85 mph.

The tornado lasted from 7:30 a.m. to 7:39 a.m. It began just south of U.S. 17 and crossed the highway around Fancy Bluff Road in Brunswick.

This caused tree damage and downed power lines, moving from southeast to northwest.

NWS said it then crossed Emanuel Church Road, downed tree limbs and then moved west-northwest toward Georgetown and Bladen.

Large tree branches were taken down and NWS said the tree damage shows evidence of an EF-0 tornado with winds near 70 mph.

The path length was nearly 10 miles and width was 50 yards, NWS said.

