‘In good spirits’ | St. Augustine church gives update on pastor wounded in downtown stabbing

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine pastor remains in stable condition in the ICU after being wounded in what police called a random stabbing downtown last week. Arieana Gibbs will appear before a St. Johns County judge Tuesday in the stabbing of Father Matt Marino, the Lead Pastor of Trinity Parrish, one of the oldest churches in St. Augustine.

“Fr. Matt Marino remains in stable condition in ICU and is in good spirits,” the Episcopal Diocese of Florida posted on its Facebook page. “He continues to heal and is on the path to recovery. We thank all of you for your continued prayers during this challenging time for Trinity Parish and our diocesan community.”

Witnesses told Action News Jax that Marino was sitting in front of the Juniper Market in his formal pastor attire, when the suspect rode past him on a bike, turned around and stabbed him with a knife.

St. Augustine Police immediately put out a post on social media with images of the suspect, who they brought into custody within a matter of two hours.

Gibbs, 22, remains in St. Johns County jail on charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and 2nd degree battery,

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘A senseless act:’ St. Augustine Pastor recovering after stabbing, suspect in custody





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.