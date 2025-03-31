Green Cove Springs considering 14% electric rate increase

People who use Green Cove Electric, the utility for the city of Green Cove Springs, could be paying more for their power bills in the summertime.

The city of Green Cove Springs just went over a utility rate study with the Florida Municipal Power Agency, which supplies Green Cove Electric with its power, which laid out a 14% increase to electric rates as a needed measure to cover costs.

FMPA, in its study, said Green Cove Electric is on track to have a nearly $2 million shortfall in the money it needs to cover costs for the year. The city tells Action News Jax it’s considering raising rates so the utility can keep up its operations.

If the 14% rate increase happens, the city says it would raise average Green Cove Electric bills from $98 to $112 per month. FMPA and the city are also considering a separate set of increases of 6% in 2026 and 2% in 2027.

Even if the rate increase happens, the city said monthly bills through Green Cove Electric would still be lower than other local utilities like Clay Electric, which FMPA says averages $132 per month for power bills.

But some people living in the city feel that electric costs through Green Cove Electric are already expensive, and they are hoping they won’t have to pay more.

“I’m retired, living on a fixed income,” Frank McSween III, who has lived in the city for the last seven years, said. “Quality of life gets changed when you’re having to pay more for essential bills.”

The city and FMPA are going through another presentation on utility rates during the city council meeting on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

The city tells Action News Jax it plans on sending out notices to neighbors next week about the proposal to raise electric rates. City Council is set to make a final vote on the proposed 14% rate on May 20, which would then go into effect on June 1.

