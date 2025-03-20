Green Cove Springs man confessed to ‘sexual activity with juvenile,’ police say

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man arrested Wednesday is accused of sexually abusing a child over several years, the Green Cove Springs Police Department said Thursday.

Anthony Joseph Marroletti Jr. of Green Cove Springs is facing charges of lewd and lascivious battery, and lewd and lascivious molestation, GCSPD said in a news release.

Police said the investigation began in July.

During an interview with investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Jacksonville’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division, "Marroletti confessed to engaging in sexual activity with the juvenile," GCSPD said in its news release.

Marroletti is currently being held on a $300,000 bond in the Clay County Jail.

