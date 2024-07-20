Groundwork Jacksonville secures $1M grant from Weaver Legacy Funds for Emerald Trail Riverside Link

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds in conjunction with the J. Wayne Weaver Fund at The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. This grant, the largest single private donation in Groundwork Jacksonville’s 10-year history, will serve as the lead sponsorship for the Emerald Trail Riverside Link.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The donation is part of Delores Barr Weaver’s Legacy 2024 grantmaking plan, which included a historic $61 million contribution to her donor-advised fund at The Community Foundation. Groundwork Jacksonville is among several local charities benefiting from this philanthropic gift, which focuses on causes and nonprofits Weaver has long supported. Previously, Weaver contributed nearly $60,000 for the McCoys Creek restoration design and $250,000 for the Emerald Trail LaVilla Link.

“Groundwork Jacksonville is grateful to be among the beneficiaries of the Weavers’ generous commitment to improving our community and the lives of our residents. The positive impact they are making with these gifts will be felt for generations,” said Kay Ehas, CEO of Groundwork Jacksonville.

The grant will fund the design of segment three, the Riverside Link.

“This grant enables Groundwork Jacksonville to maintain the tremendous momentum we have established in building the Emerald Trail,” Ehas added.

Delores Barr Weaver emphasized the importance of such projects, stating, “Investing in projects like the Emerald Trail ensures that people in the surrounding neighborhoods are included in the quality-of-life benefits that result from this important work. For me, it is gratifying to see the entirety of the Riverside area benefit from this Emerald Trail link.”

Ehas highlighted Weaver’s enduring impact on the community, noting, “This grant is a wonderful continuation of the work Mrs. Weaver has done in Riverside, including the restoration of the historic John Gorrie High School into residences and her support of the John Gorrie Dog Park, which the Emerald Trail Riverside Link will connect to. Her legacy in Jacksonville - and in Riverside - is indelible.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.