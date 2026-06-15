‘They put us on the map in a lot of ways’: Johnson & Johnson’s billion-dollar investment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Johnson & Johnson announced Monday that it will invest $1 billion into its Jacksonville vision care operations, a move expected to strengthen the local economy, support more than 3,500 jobs, and expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities for years to come.

The investment is part of a larger company initiative and builds upon Johnson & Johnson’s previously announced $55 billion commitment to manufacturing, research, development, and technology across the United States through early 2029.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan joined state and local leaders Monday to discuss the significance of the investment and its impact on Northeast Florida’s growing life sciences sector.

“They put us on the map in a lot of ways. And this just continues to elevate Jacksonville in a lot of ways in the life sciences. It just shows that we continue to be a leader in this area,” Deegan said.

According to company leaders, Jacksonville remains a critical hub for Johnson & Johnson’s vision operations. The facility produces approximately 90 percent of the company’s ACUVUE contact lenses, making it one of the organization’s most important manufacturing locations worldwide.

Johnson & Johnson President Joaquin Duato said Jacksonville’s workforce has played a major role in the facility’s success.

“We have extraordinary talent in Jacksonville. It’s the heart of our operations here. A high percentage of veterans work in this facility. They have made this facility into one of the best manufacturing facilities in the world, and we hope to carry this tradition into the future,” Duato said.

The company says the new investment will help meet increasing demand for contact lenses while further strengthening its presence in Florida. Johnson & Johnson estimates its operations currently contribute approximately $6 billion annually to Florida’s economy.

Leaders say the investment will also support the continued growth of Jacksonville’s workforce while helping maintain the region’s position as a major economic center.

In addition to supporting jobs, the project includes new manufacturing enhancements at existing Jacksonville facilities. Construction is already underway, and company officials expect the expanded operations to be fully operational by 2028.

Duato described the announcement as the latest chapter in Johnson & Johnson’s decades-long relationship with Jacksonville.

“This is just the continuation of investing in a 40-year story here in Jacksonville. In my view, the best is yet to come. We’re going to continue investing,” Duato said.

Johnson & Johnson’s vision headquarters has operated in Jacksonville for the past 40 years. Company leaders say they hope investments like this one will help sustain growth and economic momentum in the region for decades to come.

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