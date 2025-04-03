Group threatens lawsuit to end driving on American Beach over sea turtle and beachgoer safety

A local non-profit group is attempting to end beach driving on American Beach by bringing legal action against Nassau County.

In a letter dated February 6th, the legal team for Save Historic American Beach issued a 60-day notice to Nassau County to address possible violations of the Endangered Species Act.

Save Historic American Beach says it is the only residential beach community in Nassau County where beach driving is still allowed.

It claims that drivers are doing damage to dunes and habitat for loggerhead and green sea turtles, while also increasing the risk of both humans and turtles being hit by cars.

According to the notice, the legal team said this constitutes a “take” banned by the Endangered Species Act. NOAA defines a take in this context as an action “to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or collect, or to attempt to engage in any such conduct.”

Read the full notice below:

“We want all citizens of and visitors to Nassau County to enjoy the beautiful beaches of Amelia Island including American Beach, and to do so safely without the threat of being run over by vehicles,” said the group over social media. “We want sea turtles to be able to nest and hatchlings to triumphantly make their way to the sea without becoming trapped in deep ruts and tire tracks.”

The group provided an image to the county, which it claims shows a “squashed” Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling in the sand of American Beach in September of 2020.

Nassau County retained legal representation and acknowledged the notice on March 14th, but denies any law violations. It also said there was no proof that the image was actually taken on its beach or that the death was caused by cars.

“Nassau County is not aware of any verified vehicular collision with live sea turtles in the unincorporated area of the county, including American Beach,” the response states. It also listed off other efforts by the county to protect sea turtles, like banning driving at night and camping when sea turtles are most known to be active.

It is unclear if a lawsuit will actually be filed.

Read the county’s full acknowledgement below:

