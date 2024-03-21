Have an umbrella nearby for Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers likely to develop on Thursday night.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says a nice evening is expected as clouds will begin to move from the west. A few showers will develop late tonight, most likely after 4/5 A.M. early Friday morning.

On Friday, it will be a wet start to the day so expect a slow morning commute. Showers will become more scattered during the afternoon.

Saturday will not be a washout but there will be showers at times and possibly an afternoon thunderstorm as temperatures warm well into the 70s.

It will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler on Sunday with highs only topping out near 70 degrees.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny with temps. in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds moving in with showers developing late. Low: 59

FRIDAY: Morning rain then scattered afternoon showers. High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Low: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm & humid with a few showers, an afternoon t’storm possible. High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, rather cool. High: 69

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, a t’storm. High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73

