Have you seen me? Missing Lake City teen

Armani Cobb is a 15-year-old missing teenager that was last seen in the area of NW Virginia Terrace and NW Long Street.

She was wearing a black tank top, black pajama pants, and a pink hoodie this morning at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Authorities state that her direction of travel is unknown

Missing Lake City Teen

