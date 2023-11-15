Have you seen me? Police need your help finding missing woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered adult on the Westside of Jacksonville.

Mrs. Betty Louise Bryant has been reported missing by family members after leaving her residence on foot near Lane Avenue and Wilson Boulevard.

It has been reported to JSO that Mrs. Bryant has been diagnosed with Dementia and efforts to locate her to this point have been unsuccessful.

As JSO continues to search for Mrs. Bryant, they are asking for help from the community to ensure her safety.

If you reside in the area, we ask you check any cameras, vehicles, and property for Mrs. Bryant.

Mrs. Bryant is also known to have ties to the downtown area and is known to utilize public transportation.

Name: Betty Louise Bryant

Age: 57

Race / Sex: Black / Female

Height / Weight: 5′09″ / 120 pounds

Eyes / Hair: Brown / black

Clothing: White hat, black jacket, cream sweater with vertical stripes, black shoes with white soles, fanny pack, ace bandage on right arm

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Mrs. Bryant is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

