HCA Florida Orange Park opens $3 million Graduate Medical Education Simulation Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital has announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Simulation Center, marking a significant advancement in medical training and patient care.

The event, held on August 26, also celebrated the expansion of the hospital’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program.

The $3 million, 15,000-square-foot Simulation Center is designed to enhance medical education by providing residents and medical students with a cutting-edge environment to practice and refine their skills. The facility features clinical settings, offices, conference spaces, classrooms, and an auditorium, all equipped with the latest medical simulation technology. This includes realistic mannequins that simulate a wide range of medical conditions and procedures, allowing residents to gain invaluable experience before facing similar scenarios in real clinical settings.

“Our new Simulation Center represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Bradford Smith, Chief Medical Officer at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital. “By providing our residents and students with cutting-edge tools and realistic training scenarios, we are not only enhancing their educational experience but also ensuring that they are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of the medical field.”

The grand opening event featured a ceremonial ribbon-cutting attended by local dignitaries, hospital leadership, and key stakeholders in medical education. Dr. Jessica El-Bahri, GME Associate Program Director, and Dr. Bradford Smith delivered remarks highlighting the importance of the Simulation Center in advancing medical training and improving patient outcomes.

Attendees also had the opportunity to tour the new facility, observe demonstrations of the advanced simulation technology, and interact with medical professionals and educators.

In the HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital GME program, more than 150 residents are trained each year. “Our goal is to continue to grow,” said Hope Greig, Administrative Director of Graduate Medical Education. “Our program is led by an accomplished faculty and set under rigorous standards. We provide extensive training for the next generation of physician leaders right here at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.”

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital’s commitment to advancing medical education and enhancing patient care is evident in the new Simulation Center and the expanded GME program, ensuring that the hospital continues to provide exceptional healthcare services to the community and beyond.





