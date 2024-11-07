Local

HealthCare.gov opens enrollment for health insurance

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Medical plan cards are seen on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Portland, Ore. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday, June 11, 2024, it is planning a rule that would remove medical bills from credit reports and prevent lenders from making decisions based on medical information. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (Jenny Kane/AP)

HealthCare.gov has opened its enrollment period for individuals looking to find affordable and quality health care and insurance plans.

Open enrollment started on Friday, November 1, and lasts through January 15, 2025.

It is encouraged to select a plan before December 15 for coverage to begin starting January 1, 2025.

