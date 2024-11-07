HealthCare.gov opens enrollment for health insurance

HealthCare.gov has opened its enrollment period for individuals looking to find affordable and quality health care and insurance plans.

Open enrollment started on Friday, November 1, and lasts through January 15, 2025.

It is encouraged to select a plan before December 15 for coverage to begin starting January 1, 2025.

