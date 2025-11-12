Heavy smoke showing from boat fire on Ortega River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a boat on fire in the Ortega River.

That’s according to the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

Crews are actively working a boat fire in the Ortega River. Two marine boats are on scene putting the boat out and moving what is left. There are no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/YxcM66qJHo — Jax Firefighters (@jaff122) November 12, 2025

The union posted a video to X that showed thick black smoke billowing in the air.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, the union said.

Action News Jax is reaching out to JFRD to find out what caused the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.