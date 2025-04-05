‘Here I Am’: UB40 to perform at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Get ready to jam and groove your heart out, as the reggae and pop sensation UB40 will be performing a headlining show at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 23.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

UB40 is behind top charting hits including “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You,” “Red Red Wine,” “I Got You Babe (Ft. Chrissie Hynde),” and many more.

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, UB40 has been touring since 1978. The band has since grown from its roots in Birmingham, England, to becoming one of the most successful reggae bands, earning themselves four Grammy nominations for “Best Reggae Album”, as well as multiple hit songs on the UK album charts.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., tickets are currently available now. Click HERE to learn more or to purchase tickets.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.