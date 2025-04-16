Here’s who’s eligible for Georgia’s special tax refund, how much you’ll get, how you’ll receive it

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill Tuesday that will give taxpayers another special tax refund.

“Putting the money back where it belongs - with you all,” Kemp said during a special ceremony with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.

The General Assembly passed House Bill 112 this legislative session that authorized $1 billion for the refunds. Georgia taxpayers can receive a one-time refund between $250-$500 based on their 2023 tax return filing status.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Here is everything you need to know about the latest refund, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue. You can also check your eligibility for the refund here.

Who is eligible for the tax refund?

Any Georgian who was a full-year resident in 2023 and 2024 and who also filed a timely Georgia individual income tax return for 2023 and 2024 is eligible for the refund. Part-year and nonresident filers who file Georgia individual tax returns for both years (2023 and 2024) will be eligible for a proportional refund equal to the maximum amounts based on filing status multiplied by the share of their income taxable in Georgia.

How do you qualify for tax refund?

You must have timely filed both your 2023 return and your 2024 return by the deadline (including any extension granted by the Department of Revenue).Note: if an extension was filed for tax year 2024, you have until October 15, 2025, to file your 2024 return.

Will you receive my refund via a check or direct deposit?

You will receive your refund based on the refund instructions provided on your tax form. For prior surplus tax refunds, over 75% of refunds were issued via direct deposit.

What is the maximum you can receive for this refund?

It depends on your Tax Year 2023 filing status. Single filers and married individuals who file separately receive a maximum refund of $250. Head of Household filers receive a maximum refund of $375. Married individuals who file joint returns receive a maximum refund of $500.

What are some common reasons I might not have received an HB 112 refund?

You did not file both a 2023 and 2024 Georgia income tax return prior to the deadline for the 2024 return in calendar year 2025.

a 2023 and 2024 Georgia income tax return prior to the deadline for the 2024 return in calendar year 2025. You did not file by the due date or timely request an extension of October 15th, 2025.

You filed using an ITIN on your 2023 or 2024 return.

Your tax amount due for tax year 2023 was $0.

You are a part-year or nonresident taxpayer and your prorated time resulted in a refund amount of less than $1.00.

You were claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s income tax return for tax year 2023 and did not earn income for that year.

I did not receive my full refund. Why?

It depends. Your refund may have been offset due to debts owed to the State of Georgia, such as delinquent taxes or delinquent child support. You should receive notification from the agency that offset your debt. You also might not have received the full refund if your 2023 tax liability was less than $250, $375, or $500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

I am retired and did not receive a refund. Why?

Georgia law provides an income tax exclusion for retirees over 62. If you did not owe taxes to Georgia in Tax Year 2023 due to this exclusion, you would not have received a refund. Taxes paid to the federal government (IRS) do not meet eligibility requirements.

The exclusion provided by law is up to $35,000 in retirement income for those ages 62 to 64 and up to $65,000 in retirement income for Georgians 65 and over.

If my tax liability was less than these amounts in 2023, do I still get the maximum amount?

No, if you owed less than the maximum amounts listed above, you will only receive a refund for the amount of your actual tax liability.

Example: A Single taxpayer filed a 2023 income tax return with a tax liability of $200. The taxpayer filed a timely 2024 return and is eligible to receive a refund of 2023 taxes in the amount of $200. Although the maximum allowable refund is $250 for taxpayers who file Single, the taxpayer cannot receive a refund of more than the actual tax liability of $200.

Will you owe state taxes on your HB 112 Surplus Tax Refund?

No. You will not pay any Georgia tax on the special refund because HB 112 prohibits it. If state income tax refunds, including the special refund, are included in your federal taxable income, subtract them on the line 12 adjustment on the Schedule 1 of Form 500.

What if I had a different filing status for tax year 2024 than I did for 2023?

The refund is based on the taxpayer’s 2023 tax return filing status. For example, if your filing status was Single in 2023 and Head of Household in 2024, you would receive a maximum refund of $250, not the maximum refund of $375 that is allowed for Head of Household filers.

My address has changed since I filed my 2023 tax return. What should I do?

If your address has changed since you filed your 2023 return, you may update your address when you file your 2024 return, or through the Georgia Tax Center or by calling the Department at 1-877-423-6711. This will ensure that mailed checks arrive at your current address.

Do part-year residents and taxable nonresidents qualify?

Yes, but the refunds will be prorated in the same manner as tax liabilities are prorated for such taxpayers. For such taxpayers, the proration ratio can be found on the 2023 Georgia Form 500, Schedule 3, Line 9.

I filed my return using an ITIN number rather than a Social Security Number. Do I qualify to receive this refund?

Maybe. Taxpayers who utilized an ITIN number on their 2023 will receive a letter from the Department requesting additional information to determine if they qualified. This letter will be sent to taxpayers filing as Single, Married Filing Separately, Heads of Household, and Married Filing Joint if the return is filed under an ITIN, including those filing as Married Filing Joint where only one individual of the joint return uses an ITIN number. You may submit your responses through the Georgia Tax Center, or by mail.

I already filed my 2024 return and received my 2024 regular refund. What do I need to do to claim the HB 112 Surplus Tax Refund?

Nothing. The Department of Revenue will automatically credit your account and send the refund to your designated bank account or mail the check if you did not receive your most recent refund by direct deposit to a designated bank account.

I did not receive a gas tax refund. Why?

The direct deposit transaction for Georgia filers often shows up as “GASTTAXRFD.” This has led to confusion on the existence of a gas tax refund. There is not a refund of gas taxes for Georgia drivers. The direct deposit transaction stands for “Georgia (GA) State (ST) Tax (TAX) Refund (RFD).”

*Information provided by the Georgia Department of Revenue

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.