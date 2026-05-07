JSO investigating after woman seen forced into car on Blanding Boulevard in ‘suspicious’ video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals after surveillance video caught a man picking up a woman and putting her in a white car on Blanding Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

JSO says they obtained the footage from a nearby business on Blanding Boulevard near 118th Street. The video shows a black man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, arguing.

After the woman begins to walk away, the man follows her, then picks her up and carries her into a white vehicle.

In the video, the woman appears to scream.

JSO says the man has small twists in his hair and was wearing a light-colored shirt with black pants. The woman was wearing a gray hoodie with black pants.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the man and woman and ensure the woman is safe.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

To watch the footage from JSO, see the video above or below.

JSO releases video of 'suspicious incident' on Blanding Boulevard

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