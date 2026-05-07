Are airport prices at JAX airport too high? Investigation raises questions about pricing rule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A quick bite before takeoff at Jacksonville International Airport may be costing travelers more than expected — and in some cases, more than the airport’s own pricing policy allows.

An Action News Jax investigation found several items sold inside the airport appear to exceed the Jacksonville Aviation Authority’s “street pricing plus 10 percent” rule, which limits how much vendors can charge compared to similar off-airport stores.

JAA's "Street Pricing Plus 10" policy JAA's "Street Pricing Plus 10" policy

Inside the terminal, it’s a grab-and-go environment where travelers often expect to pay a premium. But receipts collected by Action News Jax and price comparisons with nearby retailers show some items far surpass that 10 percent cap.

A USB-C charger priced at $27.99 inside the airport was found for $9.88 at a nearby Walmart — a 183% markup. Sensodyne toothpaste cost $5.39 at the airport compared to $2.00 outside, a 170% increase. Tylenol PM sold for $5.99 for six tablets at the airport, while a 24-count package was available for nearly the same price off-site — a unit price difference of 301%.

Not all vendors exceeded the limit. A medium Hook and Ladder sandwich from Firehouse Subs and a turkey club from Angie’s Subs were both priced at exactly the allowable “street plus 10 percent” threshold.

At Starbucks, a hot coffee and butter croissant totaled $9.25 inside the airport. The same items cost $7.35 at a location in Durbin Pavilion. That difference pushes beyond the allowed range, with the coffee alone priced 31% higher than off-airport comparisons.

JAA states on its website that staff “periodically monitors prices and compares them to appropriate locations.” However, when Action News Jax requested documentation of those comparisons, a spokesperson said the agency does not maintain logs and only investigates pricing if passengers file complaints.

SEE BELOW: Chart showing price comparisons across airports in Jacksonville, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Dayton, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and Seattle

Further public records requests for vendor pricing reports submitted since 2010 returned no results. According to the Aviation Authority’s response, no such records were found over that 15-year period.

After being contacted about the findings, the airport said it has now notified vendors to review their pricing and ensure compliance with the policy.

Action News Jax reached out to the companies that manage several of the stores identified in the investigation.

In Motion is managed by Marshall Retail Group (MRG).

When Action News Jax reached out to their PR contact, we received the following statement in an email on behalf of WHSmith North America.

“We take a collaborative approach with JAX to support their pricing framework while delivering a strong guest experience. Recognizing that airport operations can differ from traditional retail environments, we remain focused on meeting the airport’s guidelines and regularly evaluate pricing across our brands to ensure alignment. To support this, WHSmith North America has a dedicated internal pricing compliance team that monitors, verifies, and promptly addresses any non-compliance issues, ensuring products are priced in accordance with airport expectations, including maintaining no more than a 10% variance above comparable street pricing.”

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Travel@Ease is managed by Paradies Lagardère, which sent Action News Jax the following statement:.

“At Paradies Lagardère, we are committed to providing a high-quality retail experience for travelers at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) while remaining aligned with pricing trends. To ensure fairness and accuracy, our pricing is established by evaluating a broad aggregate of comparable local “street” retailers, including convenience stores, area gift shops, and specialty transit hubs, which share similar operational footprints and product offerings. Operating within an airport environment involves unique logistical complexities, including specialized security requirements, increased labor costs, and complex supply chain distributions. We regularly review our pricing structures to ensure they reflect current market trends and the distinct costs associated with airport operations. We remain dedicated to offering JAX passengers a diverse selection of products at a value that is consistent with the standards of both the airport authority and the local market."

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Action News Jax did not hear back by deadline from Avolta, which manages Firehouse, Starbucks and Angie’s Subs in-terminal.

For travelers like Nina Kelly, the prices still come as a surprise.

“I knew it was going to be high,” Kelly said. “But I didn’t know it was going to be that high.”

JAA said it plans to meet with tenants to find a more efficient way to ensure pricing stays within its stated limits.

Food and retail is big business at airports. As part of their contracts, vendors agree to pay concession fees. The contracts usually set periodic payments as a percentage of a store’s revenue, with a guaranteed minimum payment to the airport. In 2024, food and beverage and retail concession businesses paid JAA $3.7 million dollars.

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