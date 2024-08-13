High-stakes Florida House primaries: Incumbents face tough challenges across the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Florida’s House primaries approach, incumbents across the state are battling fierce challengers in what could be a game-changing election season.

Over a quarter of the 120 Florida House seats are up for primary elections on August 20, with Democrats competing in 14 districts and Republicans squaring off in 21. The Florida Democratic Party’s strategy this year involves fielding candidates in all House districts, but due to district gerrymandering, next week’s primaries will largely determine the winners in many areas.

Here are snapshots of seven House primaries, including six where incumbents face challengers:

District 13: In Jacksonville, Rep. Angie Nixon has been challenged by former Jacksonville City Council member Brenda Priestly Jackson. Nixon has drawn controversy for her stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict calling for an “immediate de-escalation and cease-fire.” She has received endorsements from groups like Florida Planned Parenthood PAC. Jackson has support from former Republican colleagues and groups such as the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

District 14: Another Jacksonville race, Rep. Kim Daniels faces challenges from Therese Wakefield-Gamble, a former teacher, and Lloyd Caulker, founder of Gospeler Ministries. Daniels, who returned to the House in 2022, has backing from several political committees, while Wakefield-Gamble is endorsed by Florida Planned Parenthood PAC.

District 32: Republican voters in Brevard County must choose between state Sen. Debbie Mayfield and former Congressman Dave Weldon. Mayfield, looking to return to the House, has endorsements from figures like former President Donald Trump. Weldon has support from local leaders, with Democrat Juan Hinojosa awaiting the winner.

District 44: Rep. Rita Harris is in a rematch against former Rep. Daisy Morales. Harris has financial backing from major Democratic groups, while Morales has largely self-funded her campaign. The primary will decide the winner of the Orange County seat.

District 74: Rep. James Buchanan is challenged by education activist Michelle Pozzie. Buchanan, who has drawn support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, is seeking a fourth term, while Moms endorse Pozzie for America Action.

District 106: Rep. Fabian Basabe is being challenged by Melinda Almonte in his first re-election bid. Basabe has significant financial backing, while Almonte has self-funded her campaign. Democrats are eyeing the district as a possible flip in November.

District 109: Rep. Ashley Gantt faces former House members James Bush and Roy Hardemon. Gantt, an attorney, is trying to fend off these challengers in a Miami-Dade County race that is open to all voters.

These primaries could have significant implications for the political landscape in Florida, with incumbents and challengers alike vying for critical positions in the state’s House of Representatives.

