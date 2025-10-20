Hit-and-run leaves 66-year-old wheelchair user fighting for life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A devastating hit-and-run incident has left 66-year-old Edward Hopkins Jr. critically injured after he was struck while returning to his nursing home. Hopkins, who relies on a wheelchair, was hit Thursday evening around 7:20 p.m. as he made his way back to Riverwood Nursing Home from Harvey’s grocery store. The driver responsible fled the scene without stopping.

Hopkins’ family said he is independent and regularly goes to the grocery store by himself. On the night of the crash, he was traveling on the sidewalk at the corner of Terry and Randy Road when a speeding car hit him without warning.

His sister, Pat Bales, described the horrific scene: “The person did not stop. They didn’t stop. They didn’t care that. They have hit another individual.” She added, “Nobody deserves to be left in the road to die.”

Bales said Hopkins was thrown into the air, with his shoes flung in opposite directions. Another sister, Tyshelle Hunter, has been by his side at Memorial Hospital’s ICU, where Hopkins remains heavily sedated. He is wearing a back brace and suffers from multiple broken ribs, a fractured clavicle, and a broken back.

“We are really in shock that anything like this will happen to him,” Hunter said.

A disturbing image at the scene shows Hopkins’ wheelchair shattered on the sidewalk. Lodged in the wreckage is a piece of the suspect’s vehicle — a fragment of a white Hyundai’s front bumper. Hunter holds the bumper piece, which could be critical in identifying the vehicle and driver responsible.

Neighbors and EMS rushed to Hopkins’ aid, likely saving his life. However, the driver who hit him has not been found. A police report has been filed, and the family is now asking for the community’s help.

“If anyone has seen what may have happened to our brother, we are asking for your help,” Hunter urged.

Hopkins is in stable condition. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

