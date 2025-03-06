Holiday gifts, sweet treats and opened mail spurs public ousting of Jacksonville’s Council Secretary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scandal involving holiday gifts, sweet treats and opened mail has led to the ousting of Jacksonville City Council’s Secretary.

Council Secretary Margaret Sidman was in the hot seat during Thursday’s Council Personnel Committee meeting.

At issue: Council members learned at least five holiday gifts sent to them by various organizations and businesses including chocolates, popcorn and other sweet treats had been intercepted and opened by Chief of Administrative Services Yvonne Mitchell.

“That was offensive to me,” said Councilmember Rahman Johnson (D-District 14).

“There’s a clear violation of the law,” said Councilmember Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large).

Mitchell told council members the directive to intercept and open the gifts came from Sidman, who wanted her to seek guidance about the gifts from the ethics department before passing them along to members.

Mitchell became emotional, testifying she was fearful of losing her job if she didn’t do as she was told.

“As soon as I saw that box on Councilmember Salem’s table I panicked because gifts had been distributed and she didn’t know,” said Mitchell.

Council members turned their focus on Sidman, who they revealed has faced previous accusations of creating a hostile work environment.

“The letters and the complaints and everything that’s led to this point, I think it’s time for a change,” said Council Vice President Kevin Carrico.

The committee decided to place Sidman on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

“I regret I fell short of your expectations,” Sidman told the committee.

Howland was tasked with working out the terms of Sidman’s departure.

He said this has been an issue bubbling up for some time, and the committee’s actions represent a desire to improve the work climate for council staff.

“We now know we have a known issue that’s a result of several instances that have taken place and it was time to take action,” said Howland.

It’s not clear whether Sidman will be allowed to retire, resign or if she’ll be fired.

It will be up to Howland to work out those details.

No timeline was set in terms of the length of Sidman’s paid administrative leave.

