Holiday inflation?: Tracking your wallet’s 4th of July forecast

Get ready to pay more for some of your July Fourth cookout, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bakery items like hamburger buns and hot dog buns are up 10.7 percent over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, meat like burgers, hot dogs, and steaks have remained pretty steady at just a 0.3 percent increase.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, Jacksonville locals told Action News Jax they aren’t letting the high prices bog down their holiday celebrations.

“It’s 4th of July, you can’t lessen the cookout,” Mandy Stucki said emphatically. “We’re gonna have hot dogs and hamburgers, macaroni and cheese, corn.”

“You’re gonna buy em anyways, so it’s kind of out of sight out of mind,” Adam Pearsall said. “You feel it, but it is what it is. You’re gonna celebrate the 4th of July. You’re not gonna not do it. Know what I mean?”

Additionally, not everything is on the rise, as fireworks are actually staying steady in price, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. The organization said a primary reason for fireworks staying steady in cost is the dropping shipping costs for the item.

Sharlyn Eddy with Phantom Fireworks told Action News Jax she’s expecting a boom in business now this year.

“It was a great year last year. And we’re hoping to do better this year,” Eddy said with a smile.

According to the American Farm Bureau Association, cookout items like chips and sliced cheese are also down in price this holiday season.

