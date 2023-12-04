Holiday performances by local artists enchant St. Johns County Administration building all December

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — In a festive lineup of holiday events, St. Johns County-based artists are set to enchant audiences at the St. Johns County Administration Building from December 5 to December 19.
All performances are open to the public, free of charge.
December 5
- Time: 8:15 a.m. - Raquel Rubi
- Opera and art in the Rotunda
- Raquel Rubi’s artwork, accompanied by QR codes for her opera soprano music, is on display in the building’s entry area until December 19
- Raquel Rubi will perform before the regularly scheduled St. Johns County Commission meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Website: www.raquelrubi.com
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Raquel Rubi
- Opening Reception for Raquel Rubi in the Rotunda
- Live performance by Raquel Rubi and an opportunity to engage in discussions about her artwork
December 8
- Time: 3:00 p.m. - Three-Dimensional
- Merry Americana concert
December 14
- Time: Noon - First Coast Opera
December 15
Time: 3:30 p.m. - RubiMusic Children’s Concert
December 19
- Time: 8:00 a.m. - Venardos Circus
- Performance and reception before the regularly scheduled St. Johns County Commission meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Venardos Circus embarks on a captivating journey at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre parking area from December 20.
- Website: www.venardoscircus.com
The St. Johns County Administration Building, situated at 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, Fla., 32084, serves as the picturesque backdrop for these celebratory gatherings.
For more information on the venue, visit their website HERE.
