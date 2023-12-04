Holiday performances by local artists enchant St. Johns County Administration building all December

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — In a festive lineup of holiday events, St. Johns County-based artists are set to enchant audiences at the St. Johns County Administration Building from December 5 to December 19.

All performances are open to the public, free of charge.

December 5

Time: 8:15 a.m. - Raquel Rubi

Opera and art in the Rotunda

Raquel Rubi’s artwork, accompanied by QR codes for her opera soprano music, is on display in the building’s entry area until December 19

Raquel Rubi will perform before the regularly scheduled St. Johns County Commission meeting at 9:00 a.m.

Website: www.raquelrubi.com

- 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Raquel Rubi

Opening Reception for Raquel Rubi in the Rotunda

Live performance by Raquel Rubi and an opportunity to engage in discussions about her artwork

December 8

Time: 3:00 p.m. - Three-Dimensional

Merry Americana concert

December 14

Time: Noon - First Coast Opera

December 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. - RubiMusic Children’s Concert

December 19

Time: 8:00 a.m. - Venardos Circus

Performance and reception before the regularly scheduled St. Johns County Commission meeting at 9:00 a.m.

Venardos Circus embarks on a captivating journey at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre parking area from December 20.

Website: www.venardoscircus.com

The St. Johns County Administration Building, situated at 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, Fla., 32084, serves as the picturesque backdrop for these celebratory gatherings.

For more information on the venue, visit their website HERE.

