Hot water heater falls out pickup truck causing school bus accident in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty-four children were on-board a Suwannee County school bus that got into an accident Tuesday morning. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. on US Highway 27 in Columbia County.

A pickup truck, driven by a 36-year-old Lake Butler man, was traveling north on US Highway 27 when a water heater fell out of the back in the path of a school bus traveling behind it, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

“The driver of [the bus] reacted by steering to the right but struck the water heater with its front left tire,” the news release states.

No injuries were reported.

