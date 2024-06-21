Huguenot Memorial Park closed due to road erosion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville said Huguenot Memorial Park is temporarily closed due to erosion from the St. Johns River.

The city said the only road in and out of the park collapsed and is now unpassable. The park will be closed until the road can be moved or realigned.

There is no estimated date for reopening at this time.

