Hurricane Helene: Florida to help North Carolina, Tennessee recovery in ‘Operation Blue Ridge’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is sending recovery assistance to North Carolina and Tennessee to help with Hurricane Helene’s impacts in “Operation Blue Ridge.”

According to a news release from DeSantis’ office, state agencies responding include the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida State Guard, Florida National Guard, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Florida Law Enforcement Coordination Task Force, and a Law Enforcement Strike Team.

DeSantis also announced that Floridians seeking rescue in Western North Carolina will be aided by the State of Florida. Floridians can fill out the assistance form at FloridaDisaster.org/OperationBlueRidge.

The state said the mission will begin with the following assets and personnel:

Florida Division of Emergency Management

One All-Hazards Incident Management Team

One Communication Unit Strike Team

One Telecommunications Emergency Response Task Force

Ten Truck Loads of Water (which equates to 42, 550 gallons of water)

Over 100 Starlinks

Florida State Guard

Two Special Missions Search and Rescue Teams

8 search and rescue soldiers



1 aerial assessment pilot

Florida National Guard

Two National Guard Response Teams

8 National Guard soldiers

Equipment

2 CH-47 Chinooks and crew

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

One Law Enforcement Coordination Taskforce

7 FDLE agents and analysts

One Law Enforcement Strike Team

7 FDLE agents and officers

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement

22-man team

2 Captains



2 Team Leaders



12 Officers/Investigators



1 LE PIO



1Mechanic

Equipment

1 SOG trailer



4 High-water vehicles (buggy/high water UTV)



3 Airboats



3 Shallow Draft vessels



18 4×4 trucks

Aviation

Fixed wing aircraft



1 pilot



1 tactical flight officer

Florida Department of Transportation

The Florida Department of Transportation has made the following resources available to support the immediate inspection and assessment of transportation infrastructure maintained by NCDOT and TDOT:

Emergency Cut and Toss Strike Teams

Infrastructure Damage Assessment Teams

Bridge Inspection Team (including structures impacted by flood waters)

Temporary Bridge Materials

Hydraulic Modeling Professional

Project & Contract Management Teams

Public Information Officer & Emergency Communications Technology

