I-10 widening project almost finished after years of construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After nearly five years of delays and detours, the extensive construction project on I-10, stretching between I-95 and I-295 is finally wrapping up.

The $176 million widening project will improve traffic flow, safety and increase capacity. Once completed, I-10 will feature up to ten lanes.

Action News Jax’s Traffic Anchor, Bethany Reese, spoke with Jacksonville’s Morning News about what to expect.

“So, they are not only adding lanes to I-10, they’re doing continuously on I-10, they’re adding more movement on the ramps, the on ramps, the off ramps and they’re affecting Luna Street as well. They’re used to be like an almost walkway that was kind of a little sketchy. They’re actually making that a pedestrian tunnel through Luna Streets. You can actually cut from the north and southbound side of I-10 on your bike, by foot in the safety of a tunnel.”

Only the final stages remain before the construction is fully finished.

“They’ve got some resurfacing they have left to do; they also have to get the top deck done and get those on and off ramps complete as well is what they are really trying to do,” said Reese.

If weather and schedule permits, this project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

