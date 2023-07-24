I-295 express lane tolls not a money maker, yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The I-295 express lanes were built to speed up congestion relief, but toll revenue shows it’s been slow to catch on.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“I use the expressway,” Abdul Mouassi said. “It’s easy access to go.”

Marc Trice said, “[295] can be a little hectic and congested. We got a lot of drivers there from all over.” He drives the interstate every day from Arlington but said he doesn’t typically use the express lanes.

The Florida Department of Transportation told Action News Jax that travel times were cut down by 22% on the northbound lanes and 12% on the southbound lanes after the express lanes were finished.

But the total revenue made by the new lanes showed it’s not a money maker, yet

295 Express West, from the Buckman Bridge to I-95, finished construction in May of 2019. It cost a total of $89 million. Total revenue since then is $2.7 million. That’s about 3% of the total cost.

295 Express East, from 9B to Butler Boulevard, was completed as of April 2022 and cost $139 million. Total revenue since then is $1.7 million, according to FDOT. That’s nearly 1% of the total cost.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The purpose of express lanes is not to generate revenue but rather offer drivers choices in their commute and manage congestion along a given corridor,” an FDOT representative said in an emailed statement. “As Northeast Florida continues to see significant growth, FDOT will continue to look for transportation solutions for all motorists.”

Mark Muriello, with the International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association, said these lanes are typically built in areas that are growing and need added capacity.

“I do think it’s a good strategy to make these investments in infrastructure and do it ahead of economic development so that you’re not playing catch-up,” he said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.