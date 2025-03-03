I-95 SB south of SR 16 shut down after subject with gun being pursued by St. Johns deputies crashes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at mile marker 314 are blocked due to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

It’s happening about four miles south of the State Road 16 exit.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that deputies were pursuing “a subject who was displaying firearm at vehicles on I-95.”

Afterward, “the subject displayed the firearm at deputies and was involved in a crash.”

SJSO is asking people to avoid the area at this time.

