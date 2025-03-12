‘I couldn’t imagine': Neighbors react to animal cruelty arrests in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Neighbors are reacting to the Tuesday arrest of a Clay County husband and wife, who are facing nearly 100 charges for animal cruelty.

Action News Jax told you about the investigation in November, after investigators responded to the home.

The investigation all started after the pair brought dead dogs to a Jacksonville veterinarian’s office to be cremated.

That raised concerns with staff. And that’s what led to law enforcement searching the home on Ashton Street.

Relief swept over the Clay County neighborhood, after Antonio and Jocilyn Delua were arrested Tuesday.

“To do what they did to those pets is terrible,” said neighbor David Jones.

He said he saw deputies arrest the couple.

“Two days before that happened, the lady that was there, she came out and said, he’s such a nice dog. She was talking about my dog Crypto. And I’d never think a person like that would be doing that,” said Jones.

A state website that lists all Florida businesses shows the couple was running at least two operations on dog training and dog rehabilitation.

Detective Gary Winterstein led the months-long investigation that started in November.

“There were 39 animals seized from that house. Dogs, prairie dogs, and exotic animals,” said Winterstein.

He said it’s one of the worst cases of animal abuse and neglect he’s seen.

The detective said he talked to one man who hired the couple to train his dog. The owner never saw the dog alive again because the pet had to be put down.

“The dog was in filth, and he had open sores on him, and the dog just got very aggressive and violent, possibly from being caged,” said Winterstein.

Action News Jax called a phone number listed for the couple, to see what they had to say, but no one answered.

“I couldn’t imagine that happening to my own dog. They’re like family members. When you hear someone does something like that, it’s just horrendous,” said Jones.

