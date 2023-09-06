‘I miss Brighton:’ Family still coping with the loss of 12-year-old son who was hit by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “He was an incredible young man, he loved God, he loved people, wrestling, loved family,” said Shawnee Penkacik.

A Jacksonville family continues to mourn the loss of a 12-year-old killed in a crash.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that Brighton Penkacik was hit and killed by a car on Lane Avenue South, last week. JSO says this happened after he ran into the road to escape the dog that was chasing him and his younger brother.

His family says this all happened while his 9-year-old brother was with him.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” said Jason and Shawnee Penkacik.

The Penkaciks say that they are still in shock about what happened to Brighton when he was trying to walk to school.

“He’s a 12-year-old boy and he’s scared of dogs… a lot of kids are. The bus stop got moved to a busy street,” said Jason Penkacik.

Brighton comes from a big family with 11 other siblings and his 9-year-old brother saw him get hit by that car.

“He saw it happen, he has been so strong, but he’s lost. He’ll come and just be like I miss Brighton,” said Jason Penkacik.

Now the family has hired an attorney and is looking to possibly create legislation in Brighton’s honor allowing for more school safety zones.

“We don’t want another family to feel the way we feel, that’s our biggest concern. I don’t know what can be done. To have 9-year-old and 12-year-old kids walking where people are driving 40 miles an hour, probably isn’t safe,” said Jason Penkacik.

